Tiwa Savage Reveals She Has Two Degrees (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage in a recent interview has revealed that she has two degrees to her name.

Tiwa Savage
Nigerian Artiste Tiwa Savage

According to her, she has a degree in business and accounts and a second degree in Music.

She said, “I have two degrees. I have a first degree in business and accounts. my second degree is in music, I studied jazz at Berklee College of music. I like to have fun, but there’s a serious side to me as well.”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
tiwa savage
0

