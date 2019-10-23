Tiwa Savage Reveals She Has Two Degrees (Video)

Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage in a recent interview has revealed that she has two degrees to her name.

According to her, she has a degree in business and accounts and a second degree in Music.

Also Read: Tiwa Savage Finally Learns How To ‘Greet’, Kneels Down For Vj Adams At Event (Video)

She said, “I have two degrees. I have a first degree in business and accounts. my second degree is in music, I studied jazz at Berklee College of music. I like to have fun, but there’s a serious side to me as well.”

Watch the video below: