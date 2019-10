Tiwa Savage is currently trending on social media after sharing some sultry photos of her self via her Instagram page.

The beautiful mother of one went on to caption the photo: ‘They scared to let me loose cause I might bite.’

The talented singer is currently promoting a new song 49-99.

What she wrote below:

View this post on Instagram They scared to let me loose cause I might bite ⚔️ A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Oct 5, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

More photos below: