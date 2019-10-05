Tiwa Savage Shows More Skin In New Topless Pictures (Photos)

by Michael

Afropop singer Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of herself showing more skin and letting her melanin popping skin to just glow. The singer went on to caption the photos which came in three parts with little or no words.

With photography by Trevor Sturman, Savage looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed more skin in her topless outfit.

In one set, she captioned it with: ‘T.I. – W.A. S.A – V.A.G.E’ in another, she gave credits to everyone responsible for the project and in the last part she wrote: ‘They scared to let me loose cause I might bite ⚔️’

See The Photos Here:

T.I. – W.A. S.A – V.A.G.E ⚔️

