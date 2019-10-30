Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Soapy Dance Moves During Photo Shoot (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video recently surfaced online showing the moment Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage paused to show off her ‘Soapy’ dance moves during a photo-shoot.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

The controversial dance move, which was inspired by embattled rapper, Naira Marley, has been heavily criticized because it depicts a man in the act of masturbation.

Information Nigeria recalls the female musician was also blasted for allowing her colleague, Wizkid grabs her bum and kiss her on stage in Paris.

It appears the mother of one likes to keep tongues wagging as she revealed her bum is soft to press.

Now, a new video shows the ’49-99′ crooner doing the controversial dance move.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, soapy, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Actress, Monalisa Chinda adores daughter in a cute photo

Ex Miss Nigeria, Sylvia Emechete shares lovely photos with her husband, Chris

DJ Cuppy Hints On the Type Of Guy She’s Interested In Dating

Ini Edo and Joke Silva Dazzle In Grecian Themed Photoshoot

Viral photos of Man buried inside aeroplane casket

Not All Good Looking Young Men Are Yahoo Boys – Police PRO Warns SARS

(Photo) Kendra Wilkinson Proudly Displays Her “Ugly Stretch Marks

Ali Baba, Alex Ekubo, Caroline Chikezie Others At The Screen Nation Film and Televison Awards In London

Seyi Law’s Wife Twerks For At Their Wedding Aniversary Party [Photo]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *