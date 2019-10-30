Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Soapy Dance Moves During Photo Shoot (Video)

A video recently surfaced online showing the moment Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage paused to show off her ‘Soapy’ dance moves during a photo-shoot.

The controversial dance move, which was inspired by embattled rapper, Naira Marley, has been heavily criticized because it depicts a man in the act of masturbation.

Information Nigeria recalls the female musician was also blasted for allowing her colleague, Wizkid grabs her bum and kiss her on stage in Paris.

It appears the mother of one likes to keep tongues wagging as she revealed her bum is soft to press.

Now, a new video shows the ’49-99′ crooner doing the controversial dance move.

Watch the video below: