Tiwtter Reacts To Video Of Man Beating Bobrisky

A video surfaced showing a man beating popular crossdresser Bobrisky after the former bashed her car.

Bob, in the video, was seen standing beside the man when he took her phone, threw it away causing Bob to go into his car to do something yet to be ascertained.

This got the man riled up, in turn, beating Bob.

His actin has since caused a stir online as many social media users have taken to different platforms to share their thoughts on this.

“The way Bobrisky switched from female to male in seconds to fight that useless driver. I was rooting for him. A king I Stan.”

Bobrisky 1

Lagos useless driver 0.

— Daddy Lewa (@TheInfamous__) October 22, 2019

The guy hit her range

She asked him to fix

He refused

She tried taking pictures of his car plate

He smashed her Phone

She entered his vehicle removed the car key

He followed her and beat her up

Everyone laughing over it bcos it’s Bobrisky/LGBTQ. Now imagine Tacha was the victim — IfeOluWa (@Tunabad) October 22, 2019

Bobrisky should deal with that guy properly. Once you let idiots slide, they start to think they can ice skate. — Okala Mmuo (@ThatTemple) October 22, 2019

Sm1 said Bobrisky deserves d beating.Based on what?Starting2 think some of u stay hatn cos she’s living the life u secretly wish for.Cos tf? — IG: Ms_Ashake (@Ms_Ashake) October 22, 2019

How all of you want to skip the part that bobrisky was beaten up, had her phone broken by a stranger who hit her car is not surprising one bit. Bullying is only offensive when it’s someone you like — The Igbo Wolf (@TheIgboWolf) October 22, 2019

So that guy is not even scared after hitting a 2019 range rover sport he still smashed a phone that will buy his jalopy car.

I agree with Bobrisky on this one, he must spend two nights in cell and pay for damages.😢😭pic.twitter.com/xvqqBqR2ch — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) October 22, 2019