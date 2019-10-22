Tiwtter Reacts To Video Of Man Beating Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky and the man thst assaulted her
A video surfaced showing a man beating popular crossdresser Bobrisky after the former bashed her car.

Bob, in the video, was seen standing beside the man when he took her phone, threw it away causing Bob to go into his car to do something yet to be ascertained.

This got the man riled up, in turn, beating Bob.

His actin has since caused a stir online as many social media users have taken to different platforms to share their thoughts on this.

“The way Bobrisky switched from female to male in seconds to fight that useless driver. I was rooting for him. A king I Stan.”

