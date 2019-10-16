TK Swag Takes To Street To Promote New Song ‘Fairly Used Boyfriend’ (Video)

by Michael
TK Swag
Nigerian Artiste TK Swag

Up and coming artist TK Swag has taken to the streets of Abuja to promote his latest single ‘Fairly Used Boyfriend’

TK Swag in his unusual way of promoting his song took to the streets of Abuja with some other boys as they call on Nigerians to buy the song.

While they were at it and speaking against piracy in the music industry, one of the boys mentioned they should move to Lagos and that was when he hinted that Lagos was full.

