To God Be The Glory: Melaye Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the annulment of his election by the Court of Appeal on Friday.

The court of appeal had upheld the judgment of the election petition tribunal, ordering a fresh election.

Following this ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission is to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Reacting to the judgement, Melaye urged his supporters to be calm and law-abiding.

He tweeted shortly after the Appeal court ruling g thus: “I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things, I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory. ”