To Reduce Cost Of Governance, Let’s Have Only One Senator Per State: Okorocha

by Eyitemi
Rochas Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the Senate to make efforts in reducing the cost of governance by stipulating that only one senator is needed to represent each state as against the current practice of three.

Speaking with newsmen from his Abuja base, he added that the current senate is not doing anything different from what the previous ones have always done.

His words:

“We must begin to make sacrifice and cut down our cost of governance by having just one (1) Senatorial representative instead of three (3) per state. We should fund the productive sector of our economy.

Here, we have three senators per state. In that National Assembly (House of Representatives) over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.

I do not know what we are doing differently today in the 9th Senate from what we did in the 8th Senate and what we did in the 7th Senate, 6th Senate and so forth and so on. .

And if what we are doing today is similar to what we did in the 8th Senate be rest assured the product will be the same.”

Tags from the story
Imo, rochas okorocha
