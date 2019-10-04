To Reduce Firearms Abuse, Police Set To Acquire ‘Stun Guns’: IGP Adamu

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that it be will acquire electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry popularly known as Taser or Stun Guns for it to reduce firearm abuse.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu said this during his opening speech during a conference with Senior Police Officers held Thursday.

He said: “I have initiated actions towards the acquisition and deployment of electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry which is commonly known as Taser or Stun Guns for low-risk police operations.”