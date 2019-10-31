Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday; Splashes Car Gift On Her Personal Assistant

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she gifted her personal assistant as a birthday present for herself as she turns 35.

Speaking via her Twitter handle, she said that is what she wants for herself as a unique present for her birthday. Adorable, isn’t it???

She wrote:

I already knew what I wanted fora birthday present as I turn 35, buying my assistant a car was the only thing that’ll make me happy and I thank God for the grace to be able to help her start her life. She got the keys last night