Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday; Splashes Car Gift On Her Personal Assistant

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toke Makinwa
OAP Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared that she gifted her personal assistant as a birthday present for herself as she turns 35.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Dares Lady Who Accused Her Of Owing Salaries To Bring Evidence

Speaking via her Twitter handle, she said that is what she wants for herself as a unique present for her birthday. Adorable, isn’t it???

She wrote:

I already knew what I wanted fora birthday present as I turn 35, buying my assistant a car was the only thing that’ll make me happy and I thank God for the grace to be able to help her start her life. She got the keys last night

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Catalonia wins ‘right to statehood’

Herbalist defraud customer of N190m to cure sickness

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina says President Buhari never said ‘all Nigerian youths’ but ‘a lot of Nigerian youths’ are lazy

Nigerian man beats pregnant wife to death after 19 days of marriage

Comedian Ushbebe

Comedian Ushbebe Replies Internet Troll Who Attacked Him Over His Shoes

‘Any university that enrolls unqualified graduates into NYSC will be dealt with’ – DG

Ayo Adesanya

Actress Ayo Adesanya Helps Beggar Who Asked Her For A Wheelchair

Wife seeks justice against soldiers who murdered her husband

30 students school fees paid by NYSC corp member

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *