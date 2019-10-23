Toke Makinwa Dares Lady Who Accused Her Of Owing Salaries To Bring Evidence

Popular TV and radio host, Toke Makinwa has called out a troll who accused her of owing salary and not willing to pay.

Toke, a fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter handle to debunk claims that she owes salaries, saying she is a very law abiding citizen.

She said she can’t pay a ghost, and called her accuser a liar, drop receipts, while daring the critic to come out with evidence.

She tweeted: To be honest I am a law-abiding citizen, I am not going to oppress you, I actually just want to pay my debt. I can’t pay a ghost, you dare me to deny it, i have. I put it to you that you are a liar, drop receipts, call whoever is in my employ or lawyer up cos it would not be fair