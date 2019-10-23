Toke Makinwa Dares Lady Who Accused Her Of Owing Salaries To Bring Evidence

by Valerie Oke
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Popular TV and radio host, Toke Makinwa has called out a troll who accused her of owing salary and not willing to pay.

Toke, a fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter handle to debunk claims that she owes salaries, saying she is a very law abiding citizen.

She said she can’t pay a ghost, and called her accuser a liar, drop receipts, while daring the critic to come out with evidence.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Owes Her Staff 6 Months Salaries – Lady Alleges

She tweeted: To be honest I am a law-abiding citizen, I am not going to oppress you, I actually just want to pay my debt. I can’t pay a ghost, you dare me to deny it, i have. I put it to you that you are a liar, drop receipts, call whoever is in my employ or lawyer up cos it would not be fair

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Edo State governor inaugurates immunisation task force

Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

Nigerians React After Tuface Said He Has Failed as a Father, Husband And Role Model

Nigerian Singer, Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade Celebrates As She Hits 1 Million Subscribers On YouTube

Police confirms death of 2006 Gulder Ultimate search season 3 winner

Igbos should forget about Biafra – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Beastie Boys’ John Berry Dies aged 52

#OsunDecides2018: PDP Heads to Court to quash the ‘illegal’ declaration of Osun Guber inconclusive

Rivers Guber: PDP unveils alleged plot by Amaechi to get supreme court to declare fresh election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *