Popular Nigerian OAP and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa says one thing she wanted for her 35th birthday is buying a car for her assistant.

According to Toke, who turns 35 on November 3rd, she is grateful to God for the grace to be able to help her assistant start her life.

Sharing the news via her Twitter handle on Thursday, she revealed that her assistant got the keys last night.

