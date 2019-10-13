Toke Makinwa Oozes Major Sex Appeal In Gold Outfit

by Temitope Alabi
She is a stunner, no doubt about this.

Media personality Toke Makinwa put her gorgeousness on display as she attended the ’20 years a King concert in Abuja alongside other celebrities.

Read Also: ‘I Am Not Wearing Pant’, Toke Makinwa Cries Out After Timaya Carries Her Up (Video)

Toke had on a gold dress that featured some cut-outs on it, She paired the dress with matching blonde wig and gold heels.

For makeup, Toke wowed in neutral makeup. She kept her accessories game simple, rocking just a bracelet.

She captioned one of the photos;

TM is GOLD 🔥
Thank you Abuja!!! It’s always a good time ❤️❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see you soon. Golden moments from yesterday 🔥

See more photos below;

