Toke Makinwa Owes Her Staff 6 Months Salaries – Lady Alleges

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa is the latest celebrity to be dragged on social media.

The OAP had reacted to the story of Glory Osei and her husband Muyiwa who refused to pay her staff, a reaction that got many talking to include a young lady who claimed Toke is also guilty of the same thing.

The lady had tweeted;

“Let me not talk Toke’s own sha. Cos it is beginning to look more like it is sponsorship money she wants to use and pay off the 6months salary debt on the ground.”

In no time, Toke responded saying;

“You see why a free app in the hands of the jobless is a problem? Anyone can say anything to get a reaction. Miss me with this BS”

Not stopping there, the young lady again replied Toke giving more info. In her words;

Ma’am, Good afternoon. Aswear na work no allow me answer you back immediately. Was so busy. No vex. I’m not here for a reaction cos I’m not instigative or vindictive so none of these attention will get me what I need rn; money!!! So, as I was saying…
Tags from the story
Glory Osei, Toke Makinwa
