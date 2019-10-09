Toke Makinwa Reacts As Sex-For-Grades Lecturer, Boniface Attempts Suicide

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the unconfirmed report of suspended University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Dr. Boniface Ighenehue nearly committing suicide.

In the early part of the day, it was reported that the lecturer attempted suicide after BBC aired the #sexforgrades documentary which he featured prominently in.

According to report, the lecturer was admitted at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after a near-suicide attempt last night.

The media personality added that Dr. Ighenehue is a coward for nearly committing suicide over the documentary she said broke her.

See her post below: