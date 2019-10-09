Toke Makinwa Reacts As Sex-For-Grades Lecturer, Boniface Attempts Suicide

Toke Makinwa has reacted to the unconfirmed report that suspended University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Dr. Boniface Ighenehue nearly ended his own life after the release of the BBC documentary where he was outed.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, stating that the randy lecturer had been admitted at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after a near-suicide attempt last night.

Reacting to the news, Toke slammed Boniface saying he is a coward for thinking of ending his life after he was caught in his evil act.