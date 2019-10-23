Toke Makinwa Reacts To Allegations Against Her, Promises 500k Afterwards (Photo)

Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa has reacted to the allegations levied against her that she is owing some of her staff’s salaries.

She has also vowed to give out N5k to anyone who can help unravel the owner of a Twitter account who accused her of owing her staff up to 6 months’ salary.

Information Nigeria recalls that two days ago, a Nigerian couple, Mayowa and Glory Osei, were called out on Twitter for owing their staff salaries.

Toke Makinwa joined other Nigerians to condemn the actions of some employers that owe their staff despite making a profit in their business ventures.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Owes Her Staff 6 Months Salaries – Lady Alleges

Here’s Her Tweet:

After she had said that, a Twitter user identified as @Lerivay attacked Toke accusing her of owing some of her staff. The Twitter user alleged that Toke owed her friend who had a daughter.

In reaction to that, she tweeted: