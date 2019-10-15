Toke Makinwa Reacts To Snoop Dogg’s Post About Gucci Mane (Photo)

Nigeria media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to a post that American rapper Snoop Dogg shared concerning another rapper Gucci Mane and his relationship.

Toke who is very vocal to air her opinion took to her Instagram to share her disagreement with what Snoop Dogg was trying to point out.

Snoop Dogg who was pressing for women to remain loyal to their man no matter what was disagreed by Toke Makinwa who explicitly expressed her position.

In her post, she said: “Talk Tuesday!!!!!! I am deeply tired of this narrative though, this post pissed me off soooo much, why do we like to make women look like huge jokes? why is this the way to happiness? Why must you sell the “I suffer pass” mentality? This promotes low self-esteem. I know for the most part of my life I believed that for love to be real, it has to hurt, I believed there has to be pain and real humiliation before you find peace and that mentality is BS. That mentality made me stay in crazy situations and do the most for the wrong reasons. Let’s stop pls. This is trash. Pls show me examples of men who stayed with a cheating woman, drug addict, jailbird, publicity with other men etc. show me a man who knew what he signed up for and even after she slept with his brothers and friends held her down till she became refined. If we can’t pick 10 men pls stop raising your daughters to hold down situations that might eventually break them, stop selling the narrative that women have to suffer before they find love. This is ruining lives for real and it should stop.”

See The Post Here: