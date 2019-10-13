Toke Makinwa Screams ‘Am Not Wearing Pants’ As Timaya Lifts Her (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Toke Makinwa while Timaya carried her
Toke Makinwa while Timaya carried her

A new video has hit the internet wherein media personality, Toke Makinwa, was caught screaming ‘i am not wearing pants’ as popular singer, Timaya, lifted her up at an event.

In the video, the duo met at an event and Timaya who was so happy to catch up with the beautiful media personality lifted her up in the excitement and she was heard saying: ‘ I’m not wearing pant.’

Read Also: Media Personality, Toke Makinwa, Goes Completely Topless In New Photo

Toke Makinwa is known for hosting ‘The Morning Drive’ on Rhythm 93.7 FM.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
timaya, Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Inspector General of Police set to face Petition

Army General commits suicide after facing corruption probe

Nigeria Plans To Float Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bonds

[GRAPHIC PHOTO]: Container Falls On Cars Crushing It To Ruins In Apapa

Petrol now Sells for as High as N130 as “Scarcity” Hits Some States

South Africans attack Nigerians, burn down six houses

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Kazeem Ademola dies

President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

Presidential Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Wednesday

Counting Money

How My Last N500 Saved My Life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *