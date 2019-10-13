Toke Makinwa Screams ‘Am Not Wearing Pants’ As Timaya Lifts Her (VIDEO)

A new video has hit the internet wherein media personality, Toke Makinwa, was caught screaming ‘i am not wearing pants’ as popular singer, Timaya, lifted her up at an event.

In the video, the duo met at an event and Timaya who was so happy to catch up with the beautiful media personality lifted her up in the excitement and she was heard saying: ‘ I’m not wearing pant.’

Read Also: Media Personality, Toke Makinwa, Goes Completely Topless In New Photo

Toke Makinwa is known for hosting ‘The Morning Drive’ on Rhythm 93.7 FM.

Watch the video below: