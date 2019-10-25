Toke Makinwa Shows Her Backside To Fans on Instagram

by Michael
Toke Makinwa
Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa

Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa has shared a video of herself showing off her new hair and a little extra for her fans.

The socialite took to her Instagram story update to share a video of her rocking a ponytail hair while squatting and flipping it.

Information Nigeria recalls the OAP was recently caught in a cross with a Twitter user who called her out for owing her staff six-months long salaries.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Dares Lady Who Accused Her Of Owing Salaries To Bring Evidence

She also responded to the allegations as she placed a bounty on the lady who called her out.

Watch The Video Here:

#TokeMakinwa showing off her pony tail and more😁

