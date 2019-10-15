Tonto Dikeh Calls Out Friend Who Covered Book For Her During School Days, Asks If He Is More Successful Now

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to call out a secondary school mate ‘ Daniel’ who according to the screen diva usually covers his book for her during an examination.
The controversial actress also sought to know if the ‘genius’ is now more successful and celebrated than her.
What she wrote below:
DEAREST DANIEL(FGC PH) EVERYTIME FOR EXAM,I WAS YOUR SEAT MATE..YOU DID THIS TO ME EVERYTIME, I REMEMBER ASKING YOU TO SPELL “IS” AND YOU REFUSED.. I Will seat right there and watch you fill up 3papers yet you say you dont know the answer… The thunder….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ☹☹☹☹ I JUST WANT TO ASK ” I HOPE YOU ARE RICHER THAN ME NOW, OR I HOPE THE WORLD CELEBRATES YOU THE WAY I’M BEEN CELEBRATED EVERYDAY OF MY LIFE..” IF NO,DEAR DANIEL I WON EVEN AS AN OLODO🤪 #stingy people,common Expo you cant do… #This life ehn no be who cover book dey make am,we wey we know say we no know book the kind of hustling we put into life ehnnnn… #JOKES