Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 5M Followers On IG; Set To Help Five Single Moms

Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reached a milestone of five million followers on her Instagram social media page and she is celebrating it big.

The actress took to her Instagram to announce that she would be supporting five single mothers who are faced with one challenge or the other.

She hinted that she would put them on a monthly payment and add them to her ‘Tonto Dikeh Foundation’

In her own words: “In commemoration of my Instagram hitting five million followers, I will be adding 5 single mothers to the list of women (single mothers) who receive child support monthly from the Tonto Dikeh Foundation.”

