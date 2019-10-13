Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 5M Followers On IG; Set To Help Five Single Moms

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reached a milestone of five million followers on her Instagram social media page and she is celebrating it big.
The actress took to her Instagram to announce that she would be supporting five single mothers who are faced with one challenge or the other.
She hinted that she would put them on a monthly payment and add them to her ‘Tonto Dikeh Foundation’
In her own words: “In commemoration of my Instagram hitting five million followers, I will be adding 5 single mothers to the list of women (single mothers) who receive child support monthly from the Tonto Dikeh Foundation.”
In Commemoration of my INSTAGRAM HITTING 5MILLION. I WILL BE ADDING 5SINGLE MOTHERS TO THE LIST OF WOMEN(single mothers) WHO RECEIVE CHILD SUPPORT MONTHLY FROM THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION @t_d_foundation…. #if you are single and have no help from your spouse or baby daddy? This is for you, We already have 5 and we just about to add 5more… This is an initiative By KING ANDRE DIKEH @kingandre_dikeh through the TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION… #DM ONLY and we will investigate you #PRIVATE SELECTION #WISH YOU ALL THE BEST… #THANKS FOR TOUR IMMENSE SUPPORT TO MY MINISTRY….