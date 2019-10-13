Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 5Million Followers On IG

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is today celebrating 5 million followers on her IG page.

The mom of one, has taken to her IG page to share photos of a beautiful cake made just to celebrate this feat.

She captioned the photos;

Read Also: “Men Should Be Placed On Birth Control, Not Women” – Tonto Dikeh

Verified

HAPPY INSTAGRAM BIRTHDAY TO ME AS I CLOCK 5MILLION FOLLOWERS……
💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻
#5MILLION#FOLLOWERS#KING#CELEBRITY#STARGIRL#IAMASTAR#WINNING#LOVE#GRACE#IT WAS ALL ME #MRSA#ALLMYCREDIT#LONESTAR#SELFMADE#ZEROHELP#PROUDGIRL#GRATEFULHEART
Cake by @nikkycakestudio

See more photos below;

View this post on Instagram

Most controversial they say.. Not been in a movie in years they say.. Most criticized, they say…. How does she make her money, they say.. Why is she still surviving, they say.. She Has less endorsement than her Mates, they say… BUT JUST BUT IN ALL I AM STILL WINNING.. #5MILLION followers Woow I most be doing SOMETHING RIGHT THEN… #I DIDNT MARRY A CELEBRITY TO GAIN MORE FOLLOWERS,I DONT KNOW 99% OF YOUR CELEBRITIES(A hardened introvert I am) so I have never tapped into an artist fan base to grow,NEVER… I DONT HAVE ANYONE SUPPORTING AND HELPING ME GROW..ITS ALL ME NO CLOUT CHASING TO GET HERE.. I AM JUST HERE CAUSE I AM THE NEWS..I AM ENTERTAINMENT… SO YOU SEE ALL OF THESE 5MILLION FOLLOWERS THEY ARE HERE FOR ME.. DAMN I AM A STAR…. #KING TONTO WELDONE KIDDO,I AM SUPER PROUD OF YOU.. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO YOU ALL FOR BELIEVING IN ME,NO ME WITHOUT YOU❤ #GROWTH #YOUR FAVOURITE DRAMA QUEEN #BRAGGINGRIGHT #KINGTONTO #GOAT

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

