Popular Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh was spotted feeding the less privileged children.

The actress runs an organization known as ‘Tonto Dikeh foundation’ which was established in 2000 and aimed at making life better for all displaced and underprivileged women, girls, youth, and children in Africa.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful photos of her and the less privileged children.

See post below: