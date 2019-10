Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has promised to surprise one of her fans before the year ends.

The actress revealed that many of her fans have sent their wedding dates and venues to her, and she has promised to surprise one of them by attending the wedding.

According to the actress, she renders such service for N30million and above, but she’s willing to render it free of charge to a lucky fan.

