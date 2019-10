Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has rejected a slay queen tag bestowed on her by one of her followers and also insisted that she is a king.

Drama started on social media after one of her fans commented on one of Dikeh’s posts by writing: ‘slay queen.’

Reacting swiftly, the actress said, ‘ Don’t reduce me to dummies. I am a king.’

See their exchange below: