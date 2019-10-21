Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Block Bobrisky On Instagram (Video)

by Michael
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Nigerian Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has threatened to block cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

The actress took to her Instagram to make this known as she also talks about a trend which many celebrity followers are doing on Instagram.

READ ALSO – Don’t Take Any Fan To Your Home, Tonto Dikeh Advices Bobrisky

In the video she shared, she talked about how fans create fan pages, groom, and sell it.

She also expressed her disgust at their acts as she rained curses on both fans who are guilty of selling fan pages and buyers as well.

However, in the video, she didn’t talk about blocking Bobrisky, but, she, however, did in her caption: “Dear @bobrisky222 I will block you if you beg for anybody again I swear, Highest we will FIGHT”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B34J-ojHdMo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

