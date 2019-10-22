Tonto Dikeh Uses Name Of Jesus To Curse Some Of Her Fans

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh, in a now-deleted video, cursed out some of her fans.

The mom of one rained curses on social media users who create fan pages for celebrities, build it up to a certain number, then sell the pages to others in other to make money.

In the now-deleted video uploaded on her Instagram page on Monday, Dikeh said:” To everybody out there selling pages, I pray that your destiny, your life, everything that has your name on it will be sold in the name of Jesus”