Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Husband, Churchill Shares Loved Up Photos With His New Woman

by Temitope Alabi
Actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Oladunni Churchill has taken to social media to share loved up photos of himself and his Caucasian girlfriend.

The couple who are currently in Istanbul looked to be happy with Churchill captioning the imaged with a ‘cool smiley.’

Churchill first showed off his woman in June 2018 when he wished her a happy birthday.

He was formerly married to Tonto with whom he has a son King. They have since separated in a very messy way that saw the issue of infidelity and domestic violence being brought up.

