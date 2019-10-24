Toyin Abraham Acquires New Mercedes Benz (Video)

Nollywood actress and film director, Toyin Abraham has joined the gang of Mercedes Benz owners as she has recently acquired a very sleek one for herself.

The actress who expressed her joy and gratitude can be seen looking lively in a shared video on Instagram.

It was her husband, however, who shared the video to alert her followers and fans of the latest development.

The news of the new car acquisition was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, by the movie star’s husband, Kola.

In a video shared on his page, we see a visibly excited Toyin test driving the new sleek car

Watch The Video Here: