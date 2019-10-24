Toyin Abraham Buys New Mercedes Benz (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken delivery of a brand new Mercedez Benz car, according to the news making the round on social media.

Confirming the news, Kola Ajeyemi, the actress’ husband, wrote on his Instagram page: ‘Congratulations Mummy Ire.

He then went ahead to share a video of the delectable screen diva driving the sweet automobile while she smiled gleefully.’

Read Also: You Are A Liar, You Gave Birth In A Traditional Birthing Center; Lizzy Anjorin Fires At Toyin Abraham

Kola Ajeyemi and the actress got married months ago and also took delivery of their son.

Watch the video below:

0

