Toyin Abraham Cries Out To Ben Bruce For Help

by Eyitemi
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has cried out to Ben Bruce, owner of Silverbird Galleria, for help by imploring the former lawmaker to put her new movie ‘elevator baby’ on his screen.

Read Also: Why We Can’t Reconcile Toyin Abraham And Lizzy Anjorin: Mr Latin (VIDEO)

She made the appeal via her Instagram page.

What she wrote below:

Tags from the story
Ben Bruce, Toyin Abraham
0

You may also like

I Used To Be A Prolific Footballer, KCee Talks About His Football Career Before Music

Khafi

Khafi Opens Up On Why She Would Like To Be Evicted On Sunday

IllBliss Ibo Boy Shows Off Family

Blackface Expects Nigerian Top Artistes To Be In Prison For This shocking Reason (See Here)

World’s Most Powerful Family Obamas Go On World’s Cheapest Vacation

World’s Most Powerful Family Obamas Go On World’s Cheapest Vacation

Adanna Ohakim Sends Mushy Mushy Romantic Message To David

Ycee

See Ycee’s Response To Fans Begging To Know How He Takes Care Of His Skin

”President Buhari has done very well in all ramifications, he deserves a second term” – Chris Ngige

Niyola Flaunts Her Hot Bikini Bod

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *