Toyin Abraham Cries Out To Ben Bruce For Help

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has cried out to Ben Bruce, owner of Silverbird Galleria, for help by imploring the former lawmaker to put her new movie ‘elevator baby’ on his screen.
She made the appeal via her Instagram page.
What she wrote below:
Sir @benmbruce I implore you to support great #Nollywood content and put #Elevatorbaby on your screens @silverbirdcinemas sir! I have heard the cry of my fans in Ikeja, they are anxiously waiting plus the crew and I worked very hard on this movie and would really like all the sweat and tears to pay off. Here are some facts about the crew behind the film: – 80% of The movie’s crew is under 27yrs – Director is 26yrs (Youngest ever to do it!) – AD is 22yrs – Editors 25, 26yrs – Make up 23yrs #SupportNigerianYouth #NigerianCreativesneedyou #TOYINTITANS #ELEVATORBABY