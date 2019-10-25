Toyin Abraham Delivers Speech While Her Husband Carries Their Newborn Baby At UNILAG (Video)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham honored an invite to deliver a speech at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Alumni Association’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The actress was accompanied by her soon-to-be husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, who assisted in taking care of their son, Ire while she gave an outstanding speech.

Abraham was also pictured with her family and comedian, Helen Paul.

The new mom spoke at the event alongside the comedian, Bolanle Austen Peters and Deola Sagoe.

See the photo and video below: