Toyin Abraham Releases Family Photo As Nigeria Tunrs 59

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has shared a family portrait as Nigeria turns 59 today.

The mom of one who recently got engaged to her man actor Kola Ajeyemi with whom she just welcomed a son Ire, took to social media to share the photo.

The photo saw the actress sitting beside her husband and his daughter from another union while they all stared at the newborn being carried by Kola.

The new mom recently made news after actress Liz Anjorin called her out claiming she is a snitch. They both have since remained quiet on the issue after veterans in the industry wadded into the case.

