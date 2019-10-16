Toyin Abraham Reveals Infertility Problems And How She Conceived

Actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham has now revealed how she had her son through a traditional herbal remedy after battling fertility issues.

After it worked for her like magic, the actress revealed that she has now gone into the herbal business fully to help other women with fertility issues have kids.

Also Read: Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham Shares Photo From Her Child’s Dedication (Photos)

The actress revealed that the traditional herbal product would sell for N65 thousand.

See her post below: