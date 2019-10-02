Toyin Lawani Celebrates Independence Day With Unclad Photos

Fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani posed naked with a green and white piece of material representing the Nigerian flag wrapped around her, in celebration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence day anniversary.

This is not the first time the serial entrepreneur is going unclad especially to promote her skincare line.

The celebrity stylist, who left very little to the imagination, captioned one of her photos with the words:

“Yes the country is hard right now, but who says we can’t have some fun ????????Happy Independence Ma people”

