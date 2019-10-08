Toyin Lawani, Male Employees Pose Completely Naked To Promote Bum Enlargement Oil (Photos)

by Amaka

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani’s employees, JpBlush and Desmond Marcualey, have set social media on fire with completely naked photos of themselves.

JpBlush
JpBlush

In the photos, the duo could be seen posing completely naked in a bid to promote JpBlush’s bum and hips enlargement oil which is said to work wonders within 4days to 1week.

JpBlsuh is Lawani’s make up artist, while Desmond Marcualey is known to be her personal assistant.

The pair seem to be taking after her footstep and business strategy.

Information Nigeria recalls the pioneer of the nudist movement, Lawani herself had also shared unclad pictures of herself in celebration of independence day.

See photos below:

