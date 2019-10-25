Transactional Sex Is Same As Prostitution, Even If It’s With Your Boyfriend: Pastor Idahosa

Popular Pastor, Laurie Idahosa, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on transactional sex and according to her, it is the same thing as prostitution.

Pastor Idahosa went on to say that this still stands even if the sexual favours is between a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Her post reads;

Attention ‘sugar daddy and sugar mummy, transactional sex is prostitution. If you take care of expenses in return for sexual favours [even if you consider them your girlfriuend or boyfriend] you have demoted the person you are with to the classification of sex worker.

Thoughts anyone?