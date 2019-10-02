Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Split After Two Years Together

A new report has it that reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s relationship with her baby daddy rapper Travis Scott has been put on hold.

The pair who welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018, have not been seen together publicly since the rapper’s “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary which premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27.

The former couple is said to be having trust issues which birthed from their different lifestyles.

According to TMZ, the couple decided to take a break from their relationship several weeks ago. However, an insider told E! News that “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits.

“It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.”

“They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very sceptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”

According to the source, the two felt it was best for them to stay in separate places to let things cool down.

“Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” the source said. “She would never take that away from him.”