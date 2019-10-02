Tribunal Upholds Governor Ganduje’s Election Victory

The Kano state election petition tribunal on Wednesday upheld the victory of Abdullahi Ganduje as governor of Kano state.

In March 2019 guber election, Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a victory that was contested by Abba Yusuf of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yusuf had argued that the election on was filled with irregularities, therefore Ganduje’s victory be set aside.

But Ganduje, through his lawyers, told the court that the petitioners failed to prove that the election was rigged.