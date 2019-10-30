Trouble For IGP Adamu, Abba Kyari As Suspect Dies In Police Custody

by Eyitemi Majeed
IGP Adamu Mohamed and Abba Kyari
IGP Adamu Mohamed and Abba Kyari

A federal high court sitting in Jos has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to produce a suspect whom they claimed died.

The suspect, Nanpon Sambo was accused of illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Dorcas Agishi, who gave the order said the police chief has two weeks to produce the suspect, dead or alive, or face the full wrath of the law.

Read Also: You Are Free To Be Shiite But Not IMN: IGP Adamu

“This honourable court is of the view that if the defendant is dead as claimed by the police, they should, within two weeks, produce his body at the Jos University Teaching Hospital mortuary for positive identification by a licensed medical practitioner under the supervision of the registrar federal high court Jos.

“Again, if the defendant has already been buried by the police, the police are hereby ordered to exhume the corpse of the defendant and produce it at the Jos University Teaching Hospital for positive forensic and DNA identification by a licensed medical practitioner.”

