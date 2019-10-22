Trouble Sat On It’s Own, You Went To Push It – Bobrisky Breaks Silence After Assault

Nigerian cross dresser Bobrisky has finally reacted to being assaulted by a man who not only hit her car but also beat her in the process.

A Video had emerged a few hours ago, showing the man beating Bob and destroying her phone after they got into an argument.

The man has since apologized but according to Bob, this apology is not enough.

Reacting to the apology, she wrote;

“It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it. And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are. As about 5.17 pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car…. ahhhhh I was shocked.

“I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying what can I do. The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad 😡 I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something…. at some point, I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad 😡. Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherfucker.”