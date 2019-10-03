Tunde Ednut Reacts After Photo Of Him, Tacha Appears Online (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut has reacted to a photoshopped photo of him getting married to disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha and Tunde Ednut
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha and blogger, Tunde Ednut

The blogger has been vocal about his dislike for the reality star even before her emergence as a housemate in the fourth season of the reality show.

Ednut had also warned his followers not to vote for her and he had shared some demeaning post about her on several occassions.

Sharing the photoshopped image, Tunde Ednut wrote;

“Wait! What’s the meaning of this bullshit? The person that designed this is an idiot and I am not happy about this development. #AudioWife”

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
Tacha, Tunde Ednut
0

