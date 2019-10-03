Tunde Ednut Reacts To Zlatan Ibile’s Nomination As Next Rated Artiste In 2019 Headies Awards

by Temitope Alabi
Former Nigerian artiste turned blogger Tunde Ednut has taken to social media to react to the Headies award 2019 nominees.

The nominee list saw rapper Zlatan Ibile nominated in the next rated category which had the likes of newcomers Rhema, Lyta, Fireboy DML, Joeboy and Victor AD.

Reacting to the nomination, Tunde disagreed with Zlatan’s name being included in that category writing;

I think Zlatan is bigger than this category. #FactsOnly Let’s say it as it is

This is coming after the rapper himself had taken to social media to blast the organisers of the Headies awards.

