Tunde Ednut Replies Joro After Being Dragged On Social Media

by Olayemi Oladotun

Entertainer, Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to share a proof that love doctor, Joro Olumofin once paid him to post a story.

Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut
Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut

The entertainer accused the relationship expert of sending ‘fake stories’ to himself all in the name of clout.

This led to bashing from Joro who warned Tunde from defaming his character on social media.

In a retaliatory post, the blogger posted evidence of the therapist (Joro) paying him to post a story on his profile.

After deleting the said post, the Blogger took to his page to drop a shade to the Relationship expert. “That was a snipet..”

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ScreenShot was here!

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

Joro Olumofin
Tunde’s post
Tunde Ednut
Tunde’s post
Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, Tunde Ednut
0

