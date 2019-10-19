Tunde Ednut Shares Screenshots To Back His Claims That Joro Olumofin’s Stories Are Scripted (Photo)

Popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut shared screenshots of the receipt of an alleged fake story relationship expert, Joro Olumofin paid a person was 70k to write.

The entertainer believes most of the stories posted on the relationship expert’s Instagram page are fake and scripted.

Information Nigeria recalls Joro Olumofin has also lambasted Tunde Ednut for tarnishing the image of his brand.

According to the relationship expert, he does not belong to the same category as the Instagram blogger, who according to him, fends off celebrities and yahoo yahoo boys.

See his post below: