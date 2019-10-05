Tuoyo Strips Down To Pant At Final Saturday Night Party (Video)

by Amaka

The life of Big Brother Naija Saturday night party, Tuoyo set the house on fire by stripping down to his underwear at the final party.

Tuoyo
Former Big Brother housemate, Tuoyo

Information Nigeria recalls all the evicted housemates except Tacha surprised the top 5 finalists at the party room.

The organisers of the show decided to allow all the housemates meet once last time before the winner is revealed on Sunday.

However, the evicted housemates were seperated from the top 5 remaining housemates by a transparent wall on the dance floor.

See photo below:

 

0

