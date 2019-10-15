TV And Social Media Makes The Mind Dull: Reno Omokri

­Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has advised people to work on sharpening their minds by staying away from TV and social media.

According to him, television and social media make the mind dull.

Also Read: South East Should Produce President In 2023: Reno Omokri

Hence, the social media evangelist advised that to make the mind sharp, people should imbibe the act of reading.

See his tweet below: