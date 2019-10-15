TV And Social Media Makes The Mind Dull: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

­Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has advised people to work on sharpening their minds by staying away from TV and social media.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

According to him, television and social media make the mind dull.

Also Read: South East Should Produce President In 2023: Reno Omokri

Hence, the social media evangelist advised that to make the mind sharp, people should imbibe the act of reading.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

“I was beaten & Raped” — 17 year old Girl tells how she was trafficked from Edo state to Italy

RRS nabs three ex-convicts for vandalising Lagos State Rail

“The rate at which girls spend time on social media is worrisome” — Sultan of Sokoto

I will train teachers, rather than sacking – Seriake Dickson

82-year-old woman escapes death during a farm attack after bullet meant for her lodges in her Bible

PMB To Arrive Abuja Airport At 5pm Today

Witness the Sights, Sounds and Joys of a Magnificent MUSON Graduation Concert

Buhari jets off to the UK

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari wins Osun and Ekiti state

Corp members will not be posted to insecure areas – NYSC DG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *