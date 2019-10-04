TV Host, Charles Anazodo Throws Stones Tiwa Savage For ‘Not Greeting Him’

TV and Radio host, Charles Anazodo has attacked Tiwa Savage for some actions which he considers as disrespectful and discourteous.

This happened after the singer walked past him without greeting or recognizing him.

He registered his disappointment on Twitter saying that stardom had turned Tiwa to a discourteous human being,

He Tweeted: “Tiwa Savage was a guest on @THEBEAT999FM earlier today, arrived and walked past @kallyjoe and i, and didn’t have the courtesy to say hello. I guess being a superstar gives you the right to be discourteous.”

However, the singer fought back, “First of all, I’m sure you saw me rushing to the studio because I was late for my interview plus I had a hat on. Second, I’m glad I didn’t say hi because who are you to think you can’t say hi first”.

See Their Tweets here: