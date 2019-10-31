Twitter User Likens Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel To Condoms

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reacted after being likened to a condom.

The ‘Ire’ crooner had taken to Twitter to state that the joke is now tiring and Twitter users need to stop using it.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Lifts Pregnant Wife, Simi After Stage Performance (Video)

The Twitter user had shared a photo of two packs of condoms, one with Gold Circle written on it and the other with Kiss written across the pack.

The social media user then went on to liken the condoms to singers Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel, a stunt Adekunle did not in any way find funny and replied to saying; “Retire this joke, it’s tiring.”