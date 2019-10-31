Twitter User Likens Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel To Condoms

by Temitope Alabi
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reacted after being likened to a condom.

The ‘Ire’ crooner had taken to Twitter to state that the joke is now tiring and Twitter users need to stop using it.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Lifts Pregnant Wife, Simi After Stage Performance (Video)

The Twitter user had shared a photo of two packs of condoms, one with Gold Circle written on it and the other with Kiss written across the pack.

The social media user then went on to liken the condoms to singers Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel, a stunt Adekunle did not in any way find funny and replied to saying; “Retire this joke, it’s tiring.”

Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold
Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel
0

You may also like

Upcoming Nollywood Actor Passes On | Photos

Davido addresses Corp members seated on the floor (photos)

TeeBillz: “Tiwa Savage Is Richer Than Some Of The Artistes Listed By Forbes”

Photos: The 10 Richest Teen Celebrities

Pro actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Conferred with Chieftaincy title

Ebony Reigns mortuary video was taken for spiritual purpose — Prophet Claims.

Christian combs

Rapper Diddy pens beautiful birthday message for his son as he turns 21

Dbanj’s wife surprised him on Father’s day with a lot of goodies (photos)

Tiwa Savage Releases The Artwork Of Her Sophomore Album ‘R.E.D’ On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *